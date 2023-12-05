Fun night out ends in tragedy after woman shot outside tavern

A woman was shot dead after a night out with friends in Bushbuckridge, at the weekend. According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the woman was sitting with friends in a car, parked outside the tavern, when they came under fire.

"The woman and her friends parked their car outside the tavern and were buying chips. A half-naked man emerged from the tavern and told them to leave. The man fired shots in the direction of the vehicle and the group drove away," Mohlala said. Mohlala added that the group realised that the 22-year-old woman had been shot and rushed her to hospital. She succumbed to her injuries and a murder docket was opened. "The 23-year-old man was arrested and charged for murder. He has appeared in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court and the investigation continues. Police cannot rule out possibilities of adding other charges against the suspect," Mohlala said.