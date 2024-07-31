Funeral for Durban man who was found dead a day after he went missing

The family of a Durban man who was found dead a day after he went missing, are devastated by his untimely death. Mitchel Adam, 34, was found dead in his car on Saturday night on the M13 approximately 10pm.

According to his stepfather Lynesh Ranjit, Adam was last seen heading home on Friday. He lived in Shongweni. “We (his mom and I) received information on Saturday morning that he was missing and we took a flight from Johannesburg to Durban that same day.” Ranjit said a missing person alert was circulated and resulted in someone pranking the family and extorting almost R1,000 from them. He said police were aware of the matter and investigating.

He said that it appeared that Ranjit had been in an accident, as his car was found in dense bush on the M13 between Shongweni and Hillcrest. Ranjit said he was located through a tracker device. “The tracker was installed by the previous owner from whom Mitchel had purchased the car, and that tracker had picked up a signal which led us to finding the car.”

He said the family were devastated following Adam’s death. “He was the eldest child to his mother and it is still unbelievable to lose him.” Ranjit described Adam as a person who “didn’t have a mean bone in his body”. “He was good to everyone and anyone, he didn’t need a reason to help you. I feel that God really does [take] the best people first,” said Ranjit adding that the tributes on social media were a true testament of his stepson’s character.