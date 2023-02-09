Funeral for knocked down cyclist to take place today

Durban - The funeral service of the cyclist who was struck while riding on the M4 in Durban is expected to take place today. Veven Naidoo, 47, had been cycling on Saturday morning on the M4 between Sibaya and uMhlanga when a light motor vehicle collided with him.

Story continues below Advertisement

Naidoo, who had been critically injured, was rushed to hospital. He passed away on Monday. Naidoo’s funeral will take place at the Clare Estate Crematorium from 12pm.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a case of culpable homicide was opened after a 46-year-old man was allegedly knocked by a vehicle which reportedly failed to stop after the accident on the M4 North bound. “A 34-year-old suspect was traced and arrested. He appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court.” Naidoo worked as a senior manager for customer care at Rewardsco.

Story continues below Advertisement

His colleague, Denzil Muthen, described him as an amazing, one of a kind person. In another incident, a Gauteng man who knocked and killed a cyclist in June 2020 has been jailed. Ishe Davani was sentenced to 6 years behind bars in December.

Story continues below Advertisement