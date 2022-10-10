Funeral of former policeman gunned down in Chatsworth drive-by shooting to take place today

Durban - The funeral of a former policeman who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chatsworth at the weekend will be held on Monday. Seelan Pillay, a married father of three, was killed on Saturday morning on Lenny Naidu Drive in Bayview, Chatsworth.

According to an incident report the victim had stopped his vehicle and went into the store to purchase food from Kara Nicha’s. It is alleged that when he returned to his vehicle and while handing money to the car guard, an SUV drove up to his vehicle and two suspects fired several shots at him and then fled the scene. Pillay sustained several gunshot wounds and died on scene.

It is believed the incident was captured on CCTV. Pillay is the brother of MP Brandon Pillay. Brandon Pillay pays tribute to his brother Seelan, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday. Picture: Facebook Brandon said his brother Seelan had been working in private investigations and was the chairperson of the sub-forum of the Bayview CPF.

In a heartfelt message on Facebook, Brandon wrote: “My precious brother I’m at a loss for words right now, you were taken away from us so tragically, without a goodbye. Our family is left broken our hearts are shattered.” Pillay’s funeral will take place at the Mobeni Heights Cemetery. On Monday police said investigations into the murder were ongoing and no arrests had been made.

