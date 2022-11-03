Funeral service for couple killed in N3 truck crash to take place on Friday

Durban - The funeral service for a couple killed in a horrific multi-vehicle crash on the N3 earlier this week, will take place on Friday.
Pradhil Thakur Koblall and his fiancée, Piyanka Nunkumar, were travelling from Pietermaritzburg to Durban when tragedy struck. Two other people were also killed in the crash.
The truck driver has since appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.
Thakur Koblall was the son of Minority Front leader, Shameen Thakur Rajbansi.
The funeral is set to take place on Friday, November 4 at the GVS Hall in Mountain Rise.
Tributes have poured in for the couple who were active within MF politics.
Provincial MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, said a multi-disciplinary team is investigating the possible causes of the crash.
Hlomuka has further emphasised that the company that owns the truck must be taken to task, should it be found that there were defects with the truck.
"We are concerned at the alarming accidents involving trucks on our roads," he said.
The MEC added that government is making interventions to curb the scourge of crashes in hotspots areas. This includes interventions on the N3 Pieter Brown, with the introduction of safety measures, including technology. The construction period is also shortened from March 2023 to December 2022.
In Pongolo, the Department has already opened a satellite Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) station and deployed personnel and vehicles to improve enforcement.
