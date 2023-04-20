G4S guard accused of aiding in Thabo Bester’s escape due back in court next month

Durban - A G4S security guard has appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on charges relating to assisting in Thabo Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year. Buti Masukela was arrested on Tuesday at the facility.

According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the 51-year-old faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice. Masukela is due back in court on May 5 and 6 where he will join the other accused in the matter; Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former G4S guard Senoh Ishmael Matsoara and CCTV technician, Teboho Lipholo. Regarding Masukela’s next court appearance, the State plans to oppose bail.

It is understood that Masukela was either allegedly guarding the gate when the dead body was brought into the facility and passed off as Bester or was at the prison when Bester escaped in May last year. Bester and Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania after they fled the country following reports that Bester was still alive. They were brought back to SA via a private aircraft and have since been charged and appeared in court. While the five have been grouped together to appear, Bester initially appeared in court on his own and is expected back in court on a later date next month. Bester, also known as the Facebook rapist, was sentenced following convictions of rape, murder, fraud and robbery with aggravating circumstances.