Gambling dispute leads to murder, suspect bust hiding up a mountain

Police had to climb a mountain to catch a 29-year-old man who’d taken refuge there after he allegedly stabbed a man to death during a dispute over gambling money, police in Limpopo have revealed. On Tuesday, July 30, cops made the arrest following a successful joint operation conducted by the police in Mopani District.

In the police statement, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said on Sunday, July 28, at around 4am, police responded to a murder in Sonkwane village, Maake. The incident occurred after an altercation over gambling money, during which the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a sharp object and fled the scene. The victim died from the stab wounds and was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team upon their arrival at the scene.

A murder case was subsequently opened and the Mopani District Tracking Team, along with the Tzaneen Crime Intelligence Unit, launched a comprehensive investigation and manhunt for the suspect. On Tuesday at around 9am, police received a tip-off about the suspect’s location. He had been spotted climbing a mountain near Makhwibidung village intending to hide himself, where officers executed a tactical search, eventually cornering and arresting him. The suspect is set to make a court appearance before the Naphuno Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge.