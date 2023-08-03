Gang member hiding out in Grassy Park arrested for LEAP officer’s murder

Police in Cape Town have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer, Toufeeq Williams on Thursday. Williams, 37, was killed while walking with his daughter on the corners of Trampoline and Cadillac Streets in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain on Sunday.

He was off duty at the time of his murder. The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said the suspect was being harboured by fellow gang members in Grassy Park. “The vigilance and swift response of members attached to Grassy Park SAPS resulted in the arrest of a suspect this morning who was sought for the murder of a LEAP officer in Mitchells Plain during the weekend. Toufeeq Williams was gunned down on the corners of Trampoline and Cadillac Streets in Beacon Valley on Sunday afternoon in a ruthless attack on his life.

“The investigation led detectives to make an identification of the suspect and that he was being harboured by fellow gang members in the Grassy Park policing area. This information was relayed to Grassy Park police who heeded the call of duty and conducted high-density patrols in a bid to bring the suspect to book. “These efforts were rewarded with the arrest of the 40-year-old suspect who is believed to be a gangster. Once charged, he is expected to make his court appearance in Mitchells Plain on a charge of murder,” Traut said. Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Advocate Thembisile Patekile commended the arresting officers.