Gang member sentenced to life plus 87 years for violent rampage in Gqeberha

An Eastern Cape gang member has been sentenced on an array of charges in the Gqeberha Regional Court. Irvin van Rayner, 25, a member of The New Kids gang, was convicted on charges including murder, four counts of attempted murder, contributing to gang activity, and two counts each of the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Luxolo Tyali, said on August 21, 2022, van Rayner went on a violent rampage near Deverill Road in Helenvale, Gqeberha. “He attempted to murder Luciano Kriege, James Tiger, and Jason Perry by shooting at them. The victims survived but suffered severe trauma. On the same day, van Rayner was found in unlawful possession of a 9mm Parabellum firearm and various calibers of ammunition, indicating his readiness to commit further acts of violence,” Tyali said. On September 21, 2022, Van Rayner’s criminal activities escalated, and in a premeditated attack, he returned to the same location and murdered Lucian Kriege.

He also attempted to kill another individual by shooting at him. Van Rayner was once again found in unlawful possession of a 9mm firearm and ammunition. During the trial, van Rayner pleaded not guilty to the crimes and denied his gang activities. He even underscored the severity of his crimes. During sentencing, the court emphasised the necessity for harsh penalties to serve both justice and as a deterrent against organised crime and gang violence.