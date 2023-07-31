Gang members sentenced to life imprisonment for various crimes

Two gang members aged 20 and 24 were sentenced to life plus 37 years imprisonment, for two counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Despite pleading not guilty, the Limpopo Polokwane High Court found the accused guilty and sentenced Moyahabo Ramakgolo and Matsobane Dominic Maseamo.

The accused have been grouped as gang members in Botlokwa since August 2019. Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Limpopo NPA spokesperson says the accused came across the deceased Chitaruman, assaulted him, and stabbed him with a knife before leaving him to bleed to death. A second victim was stabbed after the ordeal. Following this, the accused went to a store, where they pointed a firearm at the deceased Arago Hindeso Mitore, ordered him to open the door, and stabbed him with a knife while stealing cigarettes and money from the store.

As a result of gang-related crimes, the community lived in fear of the accused and those accused were not remorseful. The prosecutor, in this case, argued that the court should not depart from the prescribed sentence due to any compelling or substantial circumstances. The NPA has welcomed the sentences handed to the accused and has commended both Advocate Magoda and investigating officer Sergeant Takalani Mulaudzi, of Botlokwa Detective Unit for their hard work in these cases.