Gang members sentenced to life in jail for murder and robbery

Rustenburg - Four gang member were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and robbery of two people, Free State police said on Wednesday. Mpumelelo Isaac, 25, Thabang Komane, 26, Thabiso Komane, 27, and Mahlomola Zapeze, 30, were sentenced in the Bloemfontein High Court on Monday. They were members of a gang.

Story continues below Advertisement

Free State police spokesperson, Sergeant Ikobeng Hlubi said the police received two complaints of murder near the local petrol garage at Phase 9, Bloemspruit area in Bloemfontein, on October 24 in 2016. "Upon following up the information, the police made the gruesome discovery of two lifeless bodies that had been stabbed to death. "The first victim, Daniel Mmokwa, 32, was found dead at his front door, he had been stabbed on the neck and head. The second victim, Lillo Sesing, 35, was also stabbed several times. The victim’s belongings, such as phones and some clothes were taken by the suspects. Following thorough investigations and thanks to the quick police reaction, the suspects were traced and arrested.

"All accused each got life imprisonment for each murder of the deceased, and for attempted robbery with aggravating circumstance, each received 15 years, and lastly five years imprisonment for being part of a gang. The sentence will run concurrently," Hlubi said. In a separate incident on Sunday, the body of Mabatho Patricia Hlapane, 33, was found by her child, beaten to death in her own bed and covered with blankets. "Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased sustained bruises all over the body. The blankets were also stained in blood," said Captain Phumelelo Dhlamini.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Police are looking for her boyfriend who was last seen on Sunday. He has not returned home at Zone 4 in Meqheleng, where the murder was committed,“ Dhlamini said. Anyone with information can call Detective Captain Lebakeng at 079 897 7144 or call Police Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. IOL