‘Gang members smuggling drugs into holding cells’

Muizenberg cops are working in fear of gang members and drug merchants due to an alleged failure to repair a broken fence at the Muizenberg police station for more than a year. Daily Voice sources revealed that while cops work under duress on the night shifts, gang members have capitalised on the broken fence and have found ways to smuggle drugs and other items into the holding cells.

The sources also revealed that despite calls by the station's management to have the fence between the cop shop and the mountain slope repaired, no action has been taken by provincial police. The insider says: “This problem started during those big storms in 2023. The fence was damaged and since them the station has been easily accessible. “The biggest problem is that gangsters can now access the police yard and have started passing drugs through the mesh fence at the holding cells.

Cop shop open to mountain slopes “The officers working at night are completely open to the elements and working in fear. “As things stand, we have gang members living on the mountain slopes above the police station." The source reveals that the holding cells at Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court are now also accessible.

"It’s not just the holding cells at the station, but the court is right next door and now they can access those cells as well where remand prisoners from Pollsmoor appearing in court can access drugs and other items. “The potential danger is that nothing stops them from smuggling weapons as well and what happens if an officer is confronted by a detainee who has a weapon? “You could then face an escape from custody or harm being caused to the officer. The Provincial Commissioner's Office is aware of the problem but have failed to take action", the source said.

Newly-elected local Community Police Forum chairperson, Michael Lategan confirms they are aware of the issue. “I can confirm that we are aware and this issue was raised by the former CPF with station management. The station’s management has raised this with the office of the PC but nothing has been forthcoming. There are definite concerns about the safety of members at the station”, Lategan said. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie says: “This office is in the process to liaise with all departmental role-players and will revert to you soonest with an appropriate response.”