Gang-raped by 3 men: Victim blames night shelter for attack

A woman says she was gang-raped and assaulted after a shelter allegedly denied her access for the night. According to the victim, who may not be named, she was locked out of her house in Somerset West following a domestic dispute and tried seeking refuge at a local night haven.

“I didn’t have enough battery life or airtime on my phone as I made my way to Helderberg Hospital but I didn’t want to go in,” she says. “So I made my way down to the night shelter to make sure that I’m safe for the night. “They denied me access at around 9pm, barefoot and alone. They watched me walk off into the dark.”

The 37-year-old says as she walked down Victoria Road, three men snatched her. “They raped and robbed me and they dragged me down the railway line. Somerset West woman shows injuries.PICTURES: SUPPLIED “They put me in a car and took me to an underground club,” she said.

“They also tried shoving drugs into my mouth and pulled my hair so hard that it broke and I had to shave it off.” At the club she noticed a policeman driving outside and escaped. “I ran to him and he took me to the station for a statement.

“They found all three guys, and my wedding ring, and locked them up. They then took me to a rape crisis centre,” she said. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms that one suspect was arrested and that a case of rape and abduction was registered at Somerset West SAPS. “The case was transferred to Khayelitsha FCS for further investigation.

“A 35-year-old man was arrested on 18 January and went to Somerset West Magistrate’s Court on 20 January. “He is still in custody for further investigation and bail application," Van Wyk explains. The woman says she could have been saved had the shelter taken her in.

“They could have opened their doors and kept me safe,” she adds. However, the Somerset West Night Shelter denied her allegations. Chairperson Jo Swart says they are aware of a woman who came to their shelter after hours wanting admission.

“We do not take people in after-hours unless it is a crisis and two or three members of our team consult and agree the need is warranted,” Swart said. She says they tried to arrange a lift to the nearest cop shop for the woman but she refused. “The woman walked away and we could not follow through with a transport option for her.

“Our night-time supervisors are not able to leave the premises to follow after a person who is not currently a client of ours. “Our shelter is not responsible for the general public, we are not a safe house, hospital and are not able to assist those who are intoxicated or under the influence of substances.” [email protected]