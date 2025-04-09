Gang violence reaches courtroom | Cape Town shooting victim identified as accused, not witness

The murder of a man in a Cape Town court building has sent shockwaves through the judiciary. The incident took place just before 11am on the fourth floor of the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court building.

The victim is alleged to have sustained three gunshot wounds to his head. While widespread speculation has been that the victim was a witness in a court matter, this is not the case. The Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed the victim was not a witness.

“The NPA has just been advised that the deceased who passed away following an alleged shooting inside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court building was an accused who appeared at Court D,” Ntabazalila said. The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development expressed shock at the incident. Chairperson of the committee, Xola Nqola said criminals have become so brazen they do not care who they shoot or where they shoot.

“I struggle to comprehend how these criminals can take a court and turn it into a murder scene. This is a brazen attack where criminals fear no one. It is totally unacceptable,” he said. Eyebrows have also been raised about the security at the court building. “What is more worrying is the fact that these brutal attackers walked into a court building whilst armed when they shot the victim in the lobby. The question now is, how did they manage to enter the building with firearms without being detected?” Nqola questioned.

He said the committee will need to revisit the security at all courts for the safety of judges, magistrates, advocates, lawyers, and the public. Speaking to IOL, a source stated the victim of the shooting was allegedly affiliated to Junky Funky Kidz (JFK) gang. The man, believed to be from Vrygrond near Muizenberg, has had a number of attempts on his life.

Currently, there is an ongoing war between taxi drivers and the JFK gang in the Vrygrond area. [email protected] IOL