Gardener accused of strangling Phoenix woman Rajani Devi Reuban to spend life in prison

Siviwe Magugu was sentenced in the Durban High Court and handed an additional 15 year sentence for robbery.

A 37-year-old man who strangled a Phoenix pensioner to death in September 2022, has been handed a life sentence.

Rajani Devi Reuban lived in Foresthaven in Phoenix with her son and hired Magugu as a gardener.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Magugu would also perform odd jobs about Reuban's home.

"On September 9, Magugu reported to work, and at some point, he strangled Reuban and stole her belongings including cash, her cell phone, a TV, a sound system as well as jewellery. Magugu then fled the scene and was arrested after police followed up on leads from informer networks, and Reuban’s family members," said NPA spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.