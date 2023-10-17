Gauteng businessman among six arrested after robbery and brutal murder of Limpopo gas store owner

Limpopo police arrested six people including a businessman from Gauteng in connection with the brutal murder of a 61-year-old man during business robbery which occurred at Marapong. The murder happened at around 1am on Monday, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The six suspects, aged between 30 and 40, were arrested on the same date, following an intelligence led operation comprising members of crime intelligence unit, task team, K-9 unit, detectives in collaboration with private security companies,” said Ledwaba. Preliminary investigations indicate that five assailants broke into a gas cylinder store, and while they were stealing the gas cylinders the owner heard some noise and went in the yard to investigate. Three vehicles were confiscated when police arrested six people following the brutal murder of a Limpopo based businessman who sells gas at Marapong. Picture: SAPS “Upon arrival, he apparently confronted the intruders who in return strangled him and thereafter loaded several gas cylinders into three motor vehicles and then fled the scene,” said Ledwaba.

“Police gathered intelligence and information was received that the suspects were driving in a convoy of two trucks and one towed SUV along the R33 road heading towards Vaalwater and Modimolle.” The group of suspected killers was cornered and during the arrest, police recovered at least 70 x nine kilogrammes gas cylinders valued at over R24,000, and six of 19 kilogrammes gas cylinders valued at over R3,000 which were loaded with gas. Three vehicles were confiscated when police arrested six people following the brutal murder of a Limpopo based businessman who sells gas at Marapong. Picture: SAPS The three vehicles were also confiscated.

“Further investigation revealed that one of the suspects is a businessman from Gauteng and also owns a gas cylinder store,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has hailed the “swift reaction” by police officers as well as “the excellent coordination” which led to the arrest suspected killers and recovery of the stolen items. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Photo: Screengrab “We warn criminals out there that we will never allow our province to be a playground, and the arrest should send a clear message to those who are still contemplating on committing crime that they will face the consequences of their actions,” said Hadebe.