Gauteng cop arrested for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend, murdering a pub bouncer

Pretoria – Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation after a bouncer at a local pub was allegedly murdered by an irate police officer. Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said before attacking the bouncer, the SAPS sergeant had assaulted his former girlfriend at the pub.

“It is alleged that a sergeant from the West Rand Infrastructure Unit went to a local pub where he bumped into his ex-girlfriend. They had an altercation which led to him assaulting her,” Suping said. As the police officer assaulted the woman, Suping said the bouncers on the premises intervened, and the police officer fought them. “The police officer continued to fight the bouncers. He went outside, came back with a firearm and started shooting randomly at the direction of the bouncers.”

She said one of the bouncers was rushed to hospital for medical attention, where he died on arrival. Another bouncer was also shot, and he sustained an injury on his left knee. “After the shooting the officer fled the scene and was later found hiding in a shack three houses away from his residence,” Suping said.

She said a post mortem on the deceased bouncer will be conducted today. In October, a 54-year-old police officer, based in Limpopo, appeared before the Seshego Magistrate’s Court after he allegedly shot and killed his 36-year-old wife. At the time, Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman was murdered at Zone 8 in the Seshego policing area.

“Police were alerted to a shooting by community members. Upon arrival at the scene, the suspect – a police officer – attached to Polokwane 10111 had already fled the scene,” Mojapelo said. “When the members entered the house, they discovered that the suspect’s wife had been shot several times. The victim was certified dead on the scene.” The woman was identified by police as Millicent Ntjana.