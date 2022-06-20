Gauteng cops arrest 1 500 in weekend operation and recover unlicensed firearms and stolen cars

Pretoria – Weekend operations across Gauteng this weekend led to the arrest of more than 1 500 suspects and the recovery of 14 unlicensed firearms with ammunition. “Most of the suspects were arrested during the tracing of wanted suspects and operations that include stop and searches in various parts of the province. While police intelligence observations during routine patrols and tip-offs from the community led to the discovery of most unlicensed firearms,” said Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

More than 460 people were arrested in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni District where Gauteng provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, led a weekend integrated Operation O Kae Molao. Police in Gauteng have arrested more than 1 500 suspects in weekend operations held across the province, and recovered 14 unlicensed firearms with ammunition. Photo: Supplied/SAPS The operations which included roadblocks and stop and searches resulted in suspects being arrested for crimes ranging from murder, robbery, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and tampering with essential infrastructure. Several stolen cars were also recovered as police in Gauteng arrested more than 1 500 suspects in weekend operations held across the province. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “Over 500 suspects were arrested in Tshwane district. Amongst those arrested, 200 were nabbed during the tracing of wanted suspects by the detective teams. They were found to have committed serious and violent crimes such as rape, murder, car hijacking, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearms. A total of eight stolen/hijacked vehicles were recovered and four unlicensed firearms were seized,” said Masondo.

Over 380 suspects were nabbed in Johannesburg district as integrated law enforcement agencies made up of SAPS, Gauteng Traffic Police, Johannesburg Metro Police Department and other law enforcement agencies conducted crime prevention operations. Masondo said the suspects were arrested for offences ranging from fraud, assault with intent to course grievous bodily harm, murder, dealing in drugs and rape. “Joint intelligence-driven operations were also effective and yielded positive results in Sedibeng and West Rand districts where more than 190 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of drugs,” he said.

“Police management in the Gauteng province appreciate members of the community who continue to work with the police in the fight against crime, as some of the suspects were arrested through the tip-offs received from the members of the public.” The arrested suspects will appear before various magistrate’s courts in Gauteng from this morning, while others were released by police after paying admission of guilt fines. IOL