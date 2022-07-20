Gauteng cops raid houses and arrest people allegedly selling unlicensed firearms

Pretoria - Police in Gauteng have arrested two suspects, aged 44 and 33, who were allegedly selling out firearms and ammunition to criminals in Alexandra and Cosmo City. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the duo were found in possession of more than 20 rounds of ammunition and four unlicensed firearms at the time of the arrest.

“Members of South African Police Service crime intelligence in Gauteng and the Honeydew tracing team received a tip-off about people who are dealing in illegal firearms in Alexandra and Cosmo City. An intelligence-driven operation was conducted where the police pounced on the identified houses,” said Masondo. Police in Gauteng have confiscated several rounds of ammunition and firearms from people believed to be selling them illegally in the province. Photo: SAPS The first search was conducted at a house in Cosmo City, where the police found a firearm with serial numbers filed off and a magazine. One suspect was arrested. “The information led the police to the second house in Alexandra. Upon searching the house and the suspect, police recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition that include a 9mm pistol, a 9mm Uzzi, a .38 Special and more than 20 rounds of ammunition,” said Masondo.

Several rounds of ammunition were seized during the raids at houses where firearms were allegedly sold illegally. Photo: SAPS The arrested suspects are facing charges of dealing and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Police have since established that the two suspects were previously arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms. Masondo said a third suspect had been arrested in Tshwane.

“As the police continued with the fight against the proliferation of firearms in Gauteng, another suspect, aged 33, was arrested in Rietgat, Tshwane, on Tuesday, 19 July 2022, after he was found with an unlicensed firearm. The suspect is alleged to be involved in hijackings and robberies in the area,” said Masondo. “The police are working with the community to recover the weapons that are used in the commission of serious and violent crimes in Alexandra and other parts of Gauteng.” Meanwhile, Gauteng provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has commended the team that is “working so hard to arrest suspects and recover illegal firearms that are in circulation”. He also thanked community members for providing police with information.

“The improved working relationship with our communities and sharing of information is beginning to give us the desired outcome of addressing the proliferation of firearms and violent crimes,” said Mawela. On Monday, 12 young men, between 18 and 25 years old, appeared before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court facing an assortment of serious charges, including two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, and possession of stolen property following a crime spree in the volatile community last week. Gauteng Regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane said the twelve are also charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“Thubelihle Sibiya, Andile Chonco, Siyabulela Myeni, Goodman Mduduzi Nene, Nkokhelo Chonco, Khanyile Bongani Nceba, Lindokuhle Dludla, Sphelele Khanyile, Nkazi Mbatha, Ziphezinhle Mncwango and Dumisani Sithole were arrested for the alleged terror, that was unleashed on the community of Alexandra on 14 July 2022,” Mjonondwane said. “People were shot and robbed of their belongings like cellphones, cash and shoes at five different locations. Two of the people succumbed to gunshot wounds whilst some are still in the hospital.” Mjonondwane said all accused were remanded in custody until July 25 for them to get legal representation and for bail investigations.