Gauteng cops who drove man to ATM to collect their R3,000 bribe, jailed

Three cops who broke the law by taking a bribe have been sentenced to four years behind bars. In arguing its case against Johannes Tebogo Mpete, 39, Lesiba Richard Mapela, 43, and Matsobane Victor Kwanaite, 41, the State said the police officers had the responsibility to uphold the law and not break it.

They were convicted of corruption at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Explaining the case, provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that February 14, 2016, police officers stopped the complainant’s vehicle during a stop and search in Mabopane. “While searching the car, they found a white powdery substance and requested the complainant to pay an amount of R5,000, to avoid being arrested. The complainant was driven to Marula Shopping Centre, where he withdrew and handed over an amount of R3,000, ” Mahanjana said.

Mahanjana said Kwanaite went on to give the complainant his telephone number so they could remain connected and that he could pay the remaining R2,000. “However the complainant reported the matter and after investigation, all three police officers were arrested at their place of employment in 2021.” All three cops pleaded not guilty.

During sentencing proceedings, Mpete asked the court to impose a wholly suspended sentence (no jail time) while his co-accused asked for correctional supervision, the NPA said. In aggravation of sentence, State prosecutor Advocate Willem Van Zyl described the policemen’s action as planned. He said they had time to reconsider but did not, and he asked the court to impose direct imprisonment sentences.

In delivering his judgment Magistrate du Preez did not mince his words. He said that there was outcry in the country over the high levels of corruption. “Magistrate du Preez said that the carelessness of the accused’s conduct reflects that they harbour no appreciation for the responsibilities that are bestowed on them as police officers and dishonour what a police officer should stand for in society. He further added that due to the incident, the complainant has been traumatised and lives in utter fear and lost all trust in the police,” concluded Mahanjana.