Gauteng credit controller accused of defrauding her boss of R2.8 million

A 41-year-old woman who was employed as a credit controller has been arrested on allegations of multi-million rand fraud. Rosanna Govender was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks).

She appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday on charges of theft and fraud and was released on bail of R10,000. The Hawks said Govender worked as a credit controller at a rubber stamps and engraving company. She allegedly used her position of relative power where she had access to money to siphon millions of rands to herself, allegedly stealing from her employer.

Hawk’s spokesperson Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said the allegations against Govender were brought about by a manager who smelled a rat in the company. “Govender was employed as a credit controller responsible for collection of payments from customers and ensuring that payments are received on time either through Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) or cash deposits,” said Mavimbela. It is further alleged that Govender, who had access to the company’s accounting system, cheated the company by cashing out the revenues from cash paying clients and Electronic Funds Transfers (EFT) payments, which she transferred to her personal bank account.