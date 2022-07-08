Gauteng Education confirms Grade 2 learner was hit by a car inside Soweto school

Pretoria - The Gauteng Department of Education says it is aware of the “unfortunate incident” which occurred at the Hector Peterson Primary School in Soweto, where seven-year-old Sinikeziwe Samkelo Ndlovu was hit by a vehicle inside the school premises. The Grade 2 learner spent more than a month in the intensive care unit (ICU) after the horrific incident, which took place at the school on 17 May, while she was waiting for her transport to go home.

Spokesperson for the provincial education department Steve Mabona said the learner succumbed to her injuries on 28 June. “The Gauteng Department of Education confirms awareness of the unfortunate incident which occurred at the Hector Peterson Primary School where a child was hit by a car inside the school yard on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 while waiting for her transport,” Mabona responded to a query on the incident by IOL. Seven-year-old Sinikeziwe Samkelo Ndlovu, a Grade 2 learner in Soweto has died after being hit by a car inside her school premises. Photo: Supplied

“Our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and fellow learners, some of whom witnessed the traumatic incident. Concerned about the well-being of the other learners and school community following the tragedy, we have dispatched our psycho-social unit to provide necessary support to the learners and the school at large.” Sinikeziwe Samkelo Ndlovu, a Grade 2 learner in Soweto succumbed to her injuries after spending more than a month in hospital. Photo: Supplied He said after the learner was hit by the vehicle, the parent was notified before she was rushed to hospital. “We further confirm that the school immediately notified the parent of the late learner following the incident, and the child was rushed to the nearest hospital. A police case has been opened at the nearest police station,” said Mabona.

He said, following the learner’s death, the department is involved in assisting with plans for her burial. “We have secured a donation from B3 Funeral Undertakers Soweto, who offered to bury the child and continue to work with other concerned stakeholders in arranging for the learner’s funeral, including the school and the School Governing Body (SGB), and we are ready to provide second pre-and post-counselling services to affected family members and support,” said Mabona. “The district, school and SGB representatives visited the family to offer necessary support. We will continue to do so.”

