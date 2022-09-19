Gauteng Emergency Medical Service personnel robbed at gunpoint

Pretoria – The Gauteng Department of Health has noted with concern the continued attack against Gauteng Emergency Medical Service (EMS) personnel when responding to emergency calls. Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said in a recent incident, Gauteng EMS personnel also known as the Green Angels were robbed of their belongings at gunpoint while waiting for a security escort at a local filling station.

He said the Gauteng EMS staff were waiting to respond to a call at Angelo squatter camp in Boksburg. “The department condemns the continuing senseless attacks on EMS personnel. These incidents do not only put lives of the Green Angels in danger but make it difficult for them to provide emergency medical services to those who desperately need it,” Modiba said. “In 2022 alone, there has been 11 incidents to date which include amongst others, an attempted sexual assault and hijacking, damage to ambulances after being hit with stones and armed robbery where personal belongings such as cellphones, wallets and bags were taken.”

He said 12 attacks were recorded last year. Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said her department will continue to raise awareness on the safety of emergency medical personnel. “It is commendable that the team remains highly committed to serving the people of Gauteng and therefore we appeal to local communities to work with law enforcement agencies to bring an end to the attacks on emergency personnel,” she said.

Mokgethi said despite the attacks, Gauteng’s Green Angels continue to respond to an increased volume of calls. Over 490 000 calls were received by the Gauteng EMS communication centre between September and August. “Communities are urged to come forward with information that can help the police with their investigations related to the attacks on EMS personnel. Let’s not allow criminals to deny citizens their right to emergency medical services,” the provincial health authorities said.

