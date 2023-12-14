Gauteng forensic analyst arrested for allegedly taking bribe and leaking report into Mpumalanga municipal maladministration

The eMalahleni Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga has released 47-year-old Charles Mberikwazvo Kwezera on R5,000 bail after he was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (also known as the Hawks) on charges of corruption. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Kwezera, a foreign national based in Centurion, Tshwane, appeared before the Mpumalanga court on Wednesday.

After being nabbed by the Hawks' Middelburg-based serious corruption investigation unit, Sekgotodi said Kwezera was added onto the charge sheet as accused number two. “It is alleged that the accused leaked the forensic report regarding eMalahleni Local Municipality maladministration investigation compiled by AFIS. Investigation revealed that the accused was paid by a municipal official (accused number one) Edwin Mphikeleli Sibiya, 64, who was arrested and released on bail,” said Sekgotodi. Assistant finance manager at the eMalahleni Local Municipality Edwin Sibiya was released on R5,000 after he was arrested by the Hawks in Mpumalanga on charges of corruption. Picture: Hawks Sibiya allegedly paid Kwezera R8,700 to access the forensic report. Kwezera worked for the analytical forensic investigation firm, AFIS.

“Information was received by the (municipal) management regarding the report circulating among the employees. A case was opened and referred to the Hawks for further investigation,” said Sekgotodi. During the investigation, the Hawks said it was established that there were payment transactions from the bank account of Sibiya, to Kwezera. “Investigation feedback was submitted to court. A warrant of arrest was authorised and executed on Wednesday, hence the court appearance of Kwezera alongside his co-accused, Sibiya. The accused (Kwezera) was also released on R5,000 bail,” said Sekgotodi.

During an investigation, the Hawks said it was established that forensic analyst Charles Mberikwazvo Kwezera had received more than R8,000 from Edwin Mphikeleli Sibiya. Picture: Hawks The case against the duo was postponed to February 9, 2024 and transferred to Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court for further investigation. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber has applauded the investigative team “for their efforts to ensure that justice prevails”. Gerber assured community members that all information reported to the Hawks will be investigated, and all perpetrators of crime will be pursued without fear or favour.