Gauteng Grade 1 learner still in ICU following food poisoning

A Grade 1 pupil is still in the intensive care unit (ICU) following a food poisoning incident. On Thursday morning the Gauteng Department of Education said that Grade 1 boy learner from Karabo Primary School is alive and is still in the ICU.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “We continue to hold him in our thoughts and prayers as he fights for his recovery.” Mabona said the department would continue to monitor the pupil’s condition and provide regular updates. On Sunday, four pupils died in Soweto from food poisoning.

Three of the learners were from Karabo Primary School and one from Khauhelo Primary School, both located in Soweto. “These learners died after allegedly consuming food that is suspected to have been poisoned.” The Department said the victims included a Grade 1 boy, aged 7, a Grade 2 girl, aged 8, a Grade 3 boy, aged 9.

In a separate incident an 8-year-old Grade 2 boy from Khauhelo Primary School also passed away on Sunday after allegedly consuming snacks purchased from a spaza shop in Naledi. “Police are currently investigating circumstances surrounding these tragic incidents.” The Department said provided psycho-social counselling to affected learners, educators, and family members.

Following the tragedy Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “The safety and well-being of our learners remain our top priority, and we urge parents, guardians, and communities to exercise caution regarding the food consumed by children.” In another incident, the Limpopo Department of Education is investigating an incident of alleged food poisoning at Makahlule Primary School in Malamulele. A total of 22 pupils were rushed to a local clinic of Wednesday afternoon following reports of nausea and vomiting.