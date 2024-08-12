Gauteng high-density operation leads to over 900 arrests in crime crackdown

The South African Police Service (SAPS), under the leadership of Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, has successfully carried out a high-density operation that resulted in the arrest of over 900 suspects. The operation, which began on Saturday, August 10, targeted individuals involved in a wide range of serious offences, including murder, attempted murder, rape, business robbery, drug dealing, and the illegal possession of firearms.

Mthombeni led the operation in the Tshwane district, specifically focusing on the Mamelodi East and West areas, where violent crimes such as murder, hijacking, and robbery are prevalent. Speaking about the operation, Mthombeni emphasised the importance of these coordinated efforts in reducing crime in the province. "Our aim is to make Gauteng a safer place for all its residents. The success of this operation is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of our law enforcement agencies," said Mthombeni.

"We will continue these high-density operations until we see a significant reduction in crime. No criminal will be allowed to operate freely in this province." The operation was a collaborative effort involving the South African Police Service, the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Correctional Services, Gauteng Traffic Police, Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD), Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, Community Policing Forums, and private security companies. Strategic roadblocks and targeted raids were key components of the operation, focusing on capturing wanted suspects and curbing criminal activities.

In the Tshwane district alone, the operation led to the arrest of 43 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol, 79 illegal immigrants, two suspects involved in drug dealing, and one individual for employing illegal immigrants. Additionally, 10 unlicensed liquor outlets were shut down for non-compliance with regulations. "We are sending a clear message to criminals: Gauteng is not a safe haven for illegal activities.