Gauteng Legislature calls for swift action against SAPS VIP protection officers after highway assault

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has strongly condemned the “violent behaviour” of a group of SAPS VIP protection officers who were caught on camera assaulting three people in a viral video which has caused national furore. The provincial legislature has added its voice to the numerous voices calling for action against the officers who are attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail, who was not present during the incident.

Committee chairperson Dr Bandile Masuku said the video which shows the heavily armed SAPS VIP officers brutally assaulting three victims, was a clear indication of a human rights violation and “goes against current government efforts to build trust amongst the SAPS and the public”. “We welcome the initiative by SAPS management to further investigate the matter. We also call on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to conduct its own investigation and bring to book those found in transgression of the SAPS code of conduct in this regard,” said Masuku. A screenshot of the video that’s gone viral on social media of the SAPS VIP Protection assault. “SAPS officers should always maintain the highest standard of integrity and conduct themselves in a professional manner – striving to serve the public with dignity.

“This is important as a driver of public trust and confidence in the work of SAPS,” he said. The provincial portfolio committee said it would continue to monitor this incident closely. This is to ensure that appropriate action is taken when SAPS officers are found to be on the wrong side of the law. Ipid has since laid charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, pointing of a firearm and malicious damage to property at the Sandton police station against the group of VIP protection officers.