Gauteng man sentenced after murdering ex-lover’s new boyfriend with bat

Pretoria - The Pretoria Regional Court on Friday sentenced Khutso Manamela, 28, to one life term for the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, Vafentse Nyeufane. Manamela’s sentencing is linked to the murder which happened in Atteridgeville on 10 June 2018.

The deceased, Nyeufane, had gone to assist his elderly neighbour to run errands. Manamela hid a wooded bat at the neighbour’s yard and followed the deceased, as he returned, Manamela took the bat and assaulted the deceased. “The neighbour saw what happened and called for help, the deceased was taken to the nearest hospital where he passed on due to injuries sustained,” said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana. Manamela was arrested on 13 June, 2018, in Atteridgeville after a community member spotted him on the street.

“He has been in custody since his arrest after the NPA successfully opposed his bail application.” Manamela pleaded not guilty to the charges. Nyeufane’s older brother told the court that Manamela had repeatedly assaulted the deceased for seven months and they tried to resolve the issue, however, he promised to make peace, but in the end, he killed him.

The court also heard that Manamela had three previous convictions related to violent crimes and was given suspended sentences due to his tender age at the time. “During the sentencing Magistrate Gcawu, agreed with the state that Manamela showed no remorse for his offence and considering his history of violence and brushing with the law, it does not warrant deviation from the minimum prescribed sentence.” IOL