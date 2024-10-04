Gauteng man who stole almost R1 million from an Absa client, jailed to 20 years

A Gauteng man who stole almost a R1 million from an Absa account-holder over two months has been sentenced to an effective 20 years behind bars. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Christjan Hendrik Coetzer was sentenced this week in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Coetzer was sentenced to 75 years for multiple counts of fraud, theft and money laundering. However, the court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, resulting in an effective imprisonment term of 20 years. Explaining the merits of the case, Mjonondwane said on October 9, 2015, Coetzer, in the company of a white women who misrepresented herself as Angelia Evangelia Kallinkos, arrived at Absa Vereeniging branch.

“He pretended to be an attorney of the High Court of South Africa and further stated that he was lawfully appointed by the holder of the bank account (Kallinkos) and that he should be granted access to perform transactions from his client’s account.” The NPA said the bank consultant believed this misrepresentation and granted the required access. “Between October 9 and November 7, 2015, a sum of R956,900 was transferred from the real Mrs Kallinkos’ account to that of the accused.

“The lawful holder of the account reported the case after a shocking discovery that all her money was gone.” Coetzer was arrested while applying for bail in another matter, the court heard. The NPA said the State argued that Coetzer was not a first-time offender.