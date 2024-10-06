Gauteng police at the OR Tambo International Airport have arrested another drug mule, this time a 43-year-old Paraguayan who is suspected to have swallowed 20 bullets containing cocaine. The alleged drug mule is the 14th person arrested since the SA Police Service intensified drug trafficking efforts from August. A Port Elizabeth drug mule who travelled to Brazil under the guise of shopping for her upcoming wedding, and two Nigerian men, were among the first to be arrested when they were nabbed by the Hawks and the SAPS on August 28.

The latest alleged drug mule, a Paraguayan national, was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport had been traveling from São Paulo, Brazil, when he was nabbed by police officers. The SAPS, Hawks, the Border Management Authority and the SA Revenue Services customs unit have been working together nabbing alleged mules, sometimes using tip offs to effect arrests. The modus operandi used has been swallowing of bullets stuffed with cocaine, which are typically ingested in Brazil. Other means used have been the stuffing of drugs in head phones, a means employed by an alleged Nigerian drug mule who was arrested at the same OR Tambo airport about three weeks ago.

National police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said police officers had arrested three drug mules including two Dutch traffickers who were found with 80kg of Khat this week. “Today’s arrest is the 14th drug mule to be apprehended in recent weeks. “In today’s arrest, SAPS in collaboration with officials from Sars arrested a 43-year-old drug mule from Paraguay.

“A medical examination confirmed that he had swallowed multiple foreign objects and has so far released more than 20 bullets suspected to contain cocaine,” said van Wyk. In prior arrests, the police have arrested several suspects, including a 21-year-old South African woman who had swallowed over 110 bullets containing cocaine which were stored in her stomach. In another recent arrest, a 30-year-old Namibian who had ingested 68 bullets was also nabbed at the same airport.