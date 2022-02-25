Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela: Net closing in on cash-in-transit heist gangs

Johannesburg - The net is closing in on cash-in-transit gangs following the arrest of 10 suspects linked to an aborted cash-in-transit heist in Joburg’s Rosettenville suburb on Monday. This was the assurance of Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela when he addressed the Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on safety in Sandton on Friday.

Mawela also revealed that the police nabbed the 10th suspect early on Friday after they followed tips of his whereabouts. The arrest came after another suspect was arrested at his home in Tembisa on Wednesday. Commenting on the events of Monday where eight gang members were killed by police, Mawela said all credit goes to their intelligence operators. “The intelligence operators had information about a gang of 25 people who had intended to commit a cash-in-transit heist. They monitored them for a long time. We had information that the robbery was supposed to be carried out last week but it did not happen.

“We received information that on Monday they were going to commit a heist. They were specifically targeting a particular van carrying huge amounts of money. “We deployed our air wing unit and we were accompanied by the Highway Unit, members of the Johannesburg Metro Police and tactical unit,” Mawela said. He said the gang were the first to fire shots at the helicopter and one of the officers was hit in the chest, but survived. According to Mawela, the bullet did not hit any of his vital organs.

Mawela said three other officers, including a Joburg Metro were recovering in hospital. He said police recovered five AK47 rifles, one R4 rifle, 2 DM4 rifles, 15 magazines, 63 live rounds of ammunition, a jammer and commercial explosives. Police also recovered 13 vehicles, all of them stolen during hijackings.