Gauteng police lead high-density operations and arrest over 1,000 suspects

In a series of high-density operations conducted over the weekend, Gauteng police arrested more than 1,000 suspects for serious crimes across the province. Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the arrests were part of a co-ordinated effort spanning all five districts. Kweza said officers targeted a range of offences, including murder, rape, business robbery, drug dealing and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, led operations in Soshanguve and Akasia, areas in the Tshwane District known for violent crimes. During these operations, a stolen vehicle was recovered and firearms were seized in multiple districts. The operations, which began on Saturday, August 30, included roadblocks and targeted raids to capture wanted suspects.

Detectives arrested over 800 individuals with outstanding warrants, including 145 suspects connected to crimes against women and children. In addition, more than 20 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and over 60 undocumented individuals were taken into custody. The effort was supported by various law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Home Affairs, Gauteng Traffic Police and Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department.

Private security firms also played a role in the co-ordinated raids. The operation also led to the closure of eight unlicensed liquor outlets for non-compliance, while drugs and firearms were seized in multiple districts. Those arrested are expected to appear in provincial magistrates’ courts soon, facing various charges as the police continue their crackdown on crime.