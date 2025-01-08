Gauteng police nab five armed foreign illegal miners after shoot-out

Five armed suspects were arrested after a shoot-out with police during a raid on an illegal mining operation in Gauteng's Lindelani Informal Settlement on Tuesday. The arrests came after community members alerted Dawn Park police to the presence of foreign nationals allegedly terrorising residents in the area.

Following the complaints, a joint operation was mobilised, involving South African Police Service (SAPS) Public Order Policing, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), and local security personnel. "When the suspects saw the police and other members from law enforcement agencies, they started shooting at the police while running away," said police spokesperson Captain Neldah Sekgobela. Law enforcement officers returned fire and pursued the suspects, successfully arresting five individuals.

During the operation, police recovered two firearms, one with its serial number defaced and another with an intact serial number, along with 12 rounds of ammunition. Sekgobela confirmed that no injuries were reported to law enforcement officers or civilians during the incident. The suspects are expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrate's Court in due course, facing charges that include attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, and possession of ammunition.