Gauteng police probe the death of six suspected ‘zama zamas’

Rustenburg – Gauteng police have launched an investigation after the bodies of six suspected illegal miners were found with gunshot wounds near the N1 freeway in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Gauteng police said. The bodies were found near the Maraisburg off-ramp in Bosmont.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, police were informed about the bodies that were lying in an open veld next to the N1 freeway in Bosmont and New Canada, in the Johannesburg district. “Police proceeded to the scene and upon searching the area, a total of six bodies with gunshot wounds were found. The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage although the victims are suspected to be illegal miners. A police investigation is under way,” she said. “The provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, has instructed the District Johannesburg to mobilise all the necessary resources, including the K9 unit and forensic services, to comb the scene for evidence.”

Bosmont Community, on its Twitter account, said bodies were found at the side of the soccer grounds. Gunshots were reportedly heard on Tuesday night. In a separate incident, Netcare 911 paramedics said a man was shot and wounded on the N1 south bound at Randjespark in Johannesburg. “Reports indicate that suspects were being chased by security personnel when a shootout occurred.

