Gauteng police shoot and kill suspected robber and arrest six others

Rustenburg – A suspected robber was shot dead and six others arrested in two separate armed robbery incidents in Gauteng, police said on Sunday. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said two armed men were arrested and found with the loot in the West Rand District a few minutes after they robbed a chain store in Krugersdorp on Saturday.

"It is reported that armed suspects stormed into U-Save Supermarket in Munsieville, Krugersdorp, and robbed the shop of an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. “The matter was reported to a police officer who was in the vicinity. The officer called for backup and members of Police Highway Patrol and Mogale City joined in a high-speed chase and shootout with the suspects. Two suspects were arrested and two firearms were recovered. Police are searching for one suspect who escaped from the scene,” he said. He said on the same day (Saturday), a suspected robber was shot dead and four others arrested following a shootout between the police and armed suspects.

The armed men were reportedly en route to commit business robbery. He said members from Crime Intelligence received information about suspects that were to commit a business robbery in Johannesburg. “Backup was called from members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department. At approximately 10pm, police noticed a white Toyota Quantum that matched the description given, driving in Kensington, Johannesburg.

“As the police were approaching, suspects started shooting and a shootout ensued. "One suspect was fatally shot, one suspect sustained injuries while three other suspects were arrested without injuries," he said. Two unlicensed firearms and more than 15 rounds of ammunition were recovered. The minibus taxi (Toyota Quantum) that was fitted with false registration plates was impounded as it was used in the commission of a crime.

He said the police arrested a total of 1 680 people in Gauteng at the weekend. “Other suspects were arrested in Tshwane, Sedibeng, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and West Rand districts during high-density and Operation O Kae Molao operations for offences ranging from murder, attempted murder, car hijacking, assault common (where in some instances it includes domestic violence), assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of stolen goods, undocumented foreign nationals, driving while under the influence of alcohol and fraud.” All arrested people were expected to appear in various magistrate’s courts from Monday.

