Gauteng police were still investigating and piecing together how the body of the teenage girl Mia Kühn landed up at the Hoërskool Garsfontein grounds on Tuesday afternoon. The schoolgirl was a Grade 10 learner at the same school.

IOL initially reported that Kühn’s body was discovered by a school groundsman who alerted the police. It is believed that her family had reported her missing just hours before the gruesome discovery. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the school where he spoke to Kühn's family.

"According to her mother, at midnight she was still at home. Most probably she slipped out later. And in the morning, they did not find her and went to the police station to report her missing. “Police were then alerted about a scene at the school, only to find her body here. So far, they don't know how she gained entry to the school," the MEC said. He added that police have ruled the girl's death as 'unnatural' and an inquest has been opened.

Matome has urged police not to waste any time with their investigation. He said this situation affects the community and it's important to put this case to rest to allow for progress. Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for the teen.

The Hoërskool Garsfontein board expressed their condolences to the 'Garsie' community. "We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the tragedy that has struck our community. In this difficult time, support is very valuable. “We are so very sad with the family, and our prayers for strength and comfort go out to them. Please carry them as a community in your prayers and support," the school shared in a post on Facebook.