Johannesburg - The community of White City is reeling in shock after three boys were allegedly kidnapped, one managed to escape while two were murdered on Wednesday evening in Soweto. It is alleged that the boys aged five and six were playing on a street away from their homes when an unknown male forced them into the car and drove off.

The bodies of Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, were found mutilated on Thursday morning in separate locations, Rockville and White City, by community members who were searching for them. Video: Kamogelo Moichela The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, expressed his sadness about the incident and extended his condolences to the families who lost their children.

“It has been a painful and difficult exercise to lock eyes with the families of these two children. It was painful for them to explain to us the state in which they found their children in.“ He said the incident was not something to be tolerated and further instructed the community to work with the police on the matter. He stated that the community was clear that the incident was not the first to happen and that more would happen if nothing drastic was done. “We have no choice but to unleash state resources that we have at our disposal to ensure that the police do everything in their powers to hunt and get the reasons behind such incidents,” he said.

Lesufi applauded the patrollers and community members who helped to search for boys who were reported missing on Wednesday. The Gauteng Police and Department of Community Safety have also launched a manhunt following the incident. Lesufi also said the new safety measures that are underway in the province, would allow them to easily track down the criminals. The MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, supported the premier’s statement on new CCTV security measures and assured the community members that the perpetrators would be apprehended.