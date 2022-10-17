Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to visit home of slain 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo

Pretoria – Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and provincial Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko will visit the home of slain 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo, today. Lesufi’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the premier has expressed “great outrage” at the heinous murder of the 4-year-old Bokgabo, from Wattville, in Ekurhuleni.

The little girl was reported missing last Monday. “The police launched a massive search with the assistance of the community of Wattville. On Tuesday, 11 October 2022, a leg of a child was discovered in a shallow grave inside a yard of a house in Tamboville, followed by a mutilated body being discovered a few metres away from the house,” Mhaga said. “A multi-disciplinary team comprising of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, forensic experts, occult related crimes unit, and local detectives led to the arrest of a 30-year-old male suspect in Boksburg North on Friday, 14 October 2022.”

While the premier’s entourage visits to comfort the family, police in Gauteng said the 30-year-old man arrested in connection with the brutal murder is today scheduled to appear before the Benoni Magistrate’s Court. “He was charged with kidnapping and murder of the 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo,” said Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo. He said when the mutilated body was found on Tuesday afternoon, the parents of Bokgabo could not identify the body as that of the missing girl.

The expert law enforcement team was then established to crack the case. “On Friday, 14 October 2022, the suspect was arrested in Boksburg North. On Saturday, the family of Bokgabo positively identified the body as that of their missing daughter,” Masondo said. Provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, has commended officers and community members “for working together around the clock to search for the missing child and for the collection of evidence that led to the arrest of the suspect”.

