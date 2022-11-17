Gauteng pupil stabbed to death during ‘gang’ fight outside school

Pretoria - A Grade 11 boy learner was fatally stabbed at Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein on Thursday, said the Gauteng Department of Education. Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said according to information at their disposal, a fight allegedly broke out between a group of boys outside the school.

“Unfortunately, the said learner was allegedly stabbed in the chest during the fight. The learner was subsequently rushed to a nearby clinic. Unfortunately, the learner succumbed to his injuries as he was receiving medical attention,” Mabona said. Mabona added that police were investigating circumstances surrounding the incident. “The fight is suspected to be related to gangsterism,” he said.

In a similar incident, a14-year-old was allegedly stabbed by other pupils at a high school in the Greyville area of Durban on Thursday. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said at about 9am in morning Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to a high school after receiving reports of a stabbing. “Reports from the scene are that a 14-year-old learner sustained a stab wound to his right hand during an altercation with a group of fellow learners,” he said.

