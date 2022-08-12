Gauteng rapist sentenced to three life terms

Pretoria – The Protea Magistrate’s Court sentenced Bhekizitha Mbatha to three life terms for raping a teenage girl and, four years later, two women returning from a church service in Diepkloof, Soweto. Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane said Mbatha was convicted after a lengthy trial which saw 15 witnesses, including the victims, medical doctors, and forensic analysts giving evidence.

Mbatha was convicted of three counts of rape, four of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and three of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. Mbatha accosted the first victim in December 2014. She was 14 at the time and was with a male friend. Mbatha, who was a stranger, took them at gunpoint to the nearby veld, Mjonondwane said. “He repeatedly raped her without a condom and thereafter demanded money and a cellphone from her friend. The case was opened, and samples were sent to the laboratory for testing. No one was arrested as his identity was unknown.”

On July 1, 2018, Mbatha pounced on victims coming from a church service in the early hours. “The first two victims rushed as they wanted to use the bathroom, leaving behind the two other victims. He demanded cellphones and money from them and took them to a veld where he raped the victim in the presence of her male friend. When the friend tried to help the rape victim, he was brutally assaulted in the head with a firearm,” said Mjonondwane. “After leaving the two victims, he met the other two victims and did the same thing to them – rape and robbery at gunpoint. The male victim knew the accused and pointed him out to the police the same day.”

The NPA said upon arrest at his home, money, takkies, a cap, and clothes that were stolen from the first victims were recovered. DNA samples were collected from both victims and positively linked to Mbatha. His DNA was also linked to the 2014 matter. In court, regional prosecutor Thabo Dease argued that Mbatha would have continued to rape and rob had he not been positively identified.

Dease argued that Mbatha was merciless and stripped the victims of their dignity by repeatedly raping them in the presence of their companions. The NPA applauded the investigating officer, Sergeant Mogari Andrew Molose, and the prosecutor “for ensuring that Mbatha is removed from society, saving many citizens from further harm”. IOL