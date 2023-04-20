Gauteng serial rapist faces 139 additional charges

Cape Town - A serial rapist who had been operating in Gauteng since 2018 has been slapped with several additional charges in the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court. The 38-year-old man is alleged to have lurked in the Benoni and Tembisa areas.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Lumka Mahanjana the 38-year-old man who was employed as a security guard at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been slapped with an additional 139 charges from the six he was initially charged with. The serial rapist made his first court appearance in January. According to Mahanjana, the man is facing 44 counts of rape, 43 counts of kidnapping, 41 counts of pointing a firearm, and a further 17 other charges, including fraud, obstruction of justice, and forcing someone to witness a sexual act.

“It is alleged that the accused raped a total of 36 women in and around Benoni, Tembisa, and Daveyton, from 2018 until January 2023, when he was arrested. “It is alleged that he targeted his victims while going home, to work, or waiting for a taxi, and he would point them with a firearm, force them into his car, and drive to a destination where he would rape them. “The accused was arrested on January 22, 2023, through an intelligence-driven operation by the SAPS,” Mahanjana said.

The youngest victim was 14-years-old, while the oldest victim was 33-years-old. The accused is expected back in court on May 10, where he is expected to bring forth a formal bail application. [email protected]