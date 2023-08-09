Gauteng Social Development rescues child after video of mom stepping on him goes viral

Following a horrific videotape of a mother violently and stepping on her child’s neck, the Gauteng MEC for Department of Social Development, Mbali Hlophe, has confirmed that the toddler has been moved to the safe house for protection and safety. The 13-second video went viral and sparked outrage in the community and prompted a public outcry across the country for the arrest of the mother.

“The child is safe, though traumatised as he spent much of the day crying. We condemn such acts of child abuse and make a call to society to stamp out child abuse and to report such acts immediately. We owe it to our children to create a safe and loving environment for them,” Hlophe said. Hlophe said it was horrendous and saddening that this incident took place during Women's Month where they should be celebrating women and promoting exemplary female figures. The MEC said they made arrangements to take the child to a children's home, post his visit to a hospital.

She added that the minor received a full health assessment to verify the extent of injury from the ordeal. “The child is currently in safe care receiving treatment and care, under the warm embrace of our childcare workers,” she added. She mentioned that section 150 (i) identified a child being ill-treated, abused, deliberately neglected or degraded by a parent as a child in need of care and protection.