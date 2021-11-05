Gauteng Traffic Police probing senior cop’s heated altercation in cellphone shop

Pretoria – The Gauteng Traffic Police said it is deeply concerned by “unpleasant remarks” made by one of its chief provincial inspectors during a heated altercation with shop attendants in a video that has gone viral on social media. Sello Maremane, Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson said the incident happened in Heidelberg.

In the video, Gauteng Traffic Police said their officer can be heard uttering and exchanging “unpleasant remarks” with the cellphone shop staff. He tells the unidentified shop attendant that she would lose the R600 she earns. “I am a customer here. That R600 that you are earning, you will lose it, I tell you. You think you are smart. You should go to school. I am educated. You are f...... stupid. You will see,” the officer said, while seemingly recording the woman. The shop assistant can be heard hitting back: “Say it again. You also go to school. You are also stupid. You tell people that they are bitches and they are sluts. You will also lose yours [job].”

The officer, identified by other shop staff as Ntate Masego, apparently hit at the counter as the women in the video can be heard screaming at him to stop. It has not been established what started the altercation that led to the officer being aggressive. “The Gauteng Traffic Police wishes to state categorically that this incident will be fully investigated, and we are appealing to the store official to come forth and give us a statement detailing the circumstances and events which led to the argument.

“The law enforcement officers are expected to conduct themselves in an exemplary manner which is in consistent with the code of conduct, even when confronted with challenges,” Maremane said. He said it was also important that law enforcement officials respect the dignity of members of the public at all times. “A traffic officer in uniform is a peace officer appointed in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, this means that wherever our traffic officers are deployed, they should at all times advocate for peace among the members of the public.