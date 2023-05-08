Gauteng trio sentenced to life behind bars for mob justice

Cape Town –The Johannesburg High Court has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for a mob justice that happened in 2017 in Vosloorus. Sibusiso Mogedi, 27, Jabulani Nkosi, 69, and Stanley Mogedi, 33, were sentenced on Monday for their attack on Emmanuel Maboea on February 8, 2017, in Vosloorus.

The fourth accused, Mary Mokoloi, was acquitted of all the charges. The court heard that the trio and found him at a friend’s place, they assaulted and put him in a boot of a car as they alleged that he had broken into one of their houses and stolen some items. NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that they assaulted and coerced him into confessing that he had stolen their belongings.

Maboea was then taken to his home where they found his younger brother, and searched for their belongings but they could not find anything. “The younger brother opened the boot and found Maboea unconscious and pleaded with them to release him as he was badly injured. “The deceased mother told them to take her son to the police station, as they accused him of stealing from them.

“They drove with Maboea to the police station, and on arrival, the police said they must take him to the hospital since he was badly injured,” Mjonondwane said. Mjonondwane further added that the next day the deceased’s brother went to the police station to look for him but was told that the police instructed his assailants to take him to the hospital for medical attention. “The brother proceeded to the hospital, and there were no records of his brother being admitted. Maboea’s body was found dumped in an open field on February 8, 2017, with blunt-force injuries,” Mjonondwane added.

In arguing for a stringent sentence, senior advocate Matthews Rampyapedi argued that they took the law into their own hands and failed to ensure that the deceased received medical care. Mjonondwane also said that the NPA commended Rampyapedi and Sergeant Basani Nkuna, for ensuring that justice was served. “We hope the sentence will deter communities from taking the law into their own hands and learn to allow law enforcement to intervene in community disputes," Mjonondwane said.