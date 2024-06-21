Gauteng woman fined R10,000 after she offered cops R2,000 to release arrested boyfriend

The Vosloorus Regional Court in Gauteng has sentenced 41-year-old woman, Judith Baloyi to a fine of R10,000 or three years imprisonment after convicting her on charges of corruption. Gauteng spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said Baloyi offered police officers R2,000, enticing them to release her arrested boyfriend.

“Baloyi was arrested on April 13, 2023 at Reiger Park police station after she attempted to corrupt police officials. She offered the officers R2,000 for the release of her boyfriend and two other accomplices who were arrested earlier that day for illegal possession of suspected stolen copper valued at R50,000,” said Mavimbela. “On the day of the arrest of the three male suspects for illegal possession of copper, Baloyi went to the police station and requested to speak to the officers who arrested the trio in private. She offered the officers gratification of R2,000 for their freedom which led to her arrest.” Judith Baloyi was found guilty of corruption, and sentenced to pay a fine of R10,000 or spend three years in jail. Picture: Hawks Mavimbela said the case against the three accused men is still ongoing.

“Baloyi was found guilty of corruption and was sentenced on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 to a fine of R10,000 or three years imprisonment,” she said. The Hawks succeeded in having a woman sentenced for trying to bribe cops. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers Earlier this year, IOL reported that the provincial anti-corruption unit in Limpopo had arrested a 53-year-old woman after she allegedly tried to bribe an investigating officer. Police said the woman appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court, facing charges of corruption.