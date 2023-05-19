Gauteng woman who stole R3.7 million from her employer to spend 15 years in jail

Pretoria – The Palmridge Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 52-year-old Carmelia Mngomezulu to 15 years’ imprisonment, after finding her guilty on 762 counts of fraud. Mngomezulu was arrested in Protea Glen, Soweto, on November 25, 2020 and later released on R5 000 bail.

Mngomezulu worked as a senior account executive for Inyathi Pty (Ltd), a payroll company, from 2015 to 2018, according to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase. “Her duties, among others, were to authorise payments of her employer’s clients, pay the employees’ salaries and also pay for repairs and maintenance. Carmelia Mngomezulu has been sentenced to 15 years in jail after she was arrested by the Hawks. File Picture “Internal audit was conducted and it was established that Mngomezulu would occasionally transfer the company’s funds into her personal account and those of her family members,” said Nkwalase.

The company suffered a financial loss of approximately R3.7 million. A case docket was registered and handed over to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team based in Johannesburg. “Subsequent to her arrest, she made several court appearances until on May 3, 2023, she was convicted and sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment,” said Nkwalase.

In another case, Lerato Patricia Mufamadi, 40, appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court charged with theft and fraud of more than R15m. Captain Lloyd Ramovha, a spokesperson for the Hawks in Gauteng, said Mufamadi allegedly stole the money from her employer, Mine and Metals Group-SA in Rosebank. “Mufamadi, a former employee of Mine and Metals Group-SA (Pty) Ltd, was an executive assistant and office administrator whose responsibilities included petty cash reconciliations and processing of supplier invoices,” Ramovha said.