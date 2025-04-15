Gauteng's new crime-fighting MoU aims to enhance safety and coordination

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has introduced his crime fighting masterplan under the banner, "One province. One plan. One mission" campaign. On Tuesday, Lesufi together with law enforcement departments and the City's entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding during Gauteng Safety Agreement Signing Ceremony at the UJ Soweto Campus. The agreement seeks to unite all law enforcement and the City's entities in the province in a bid to tackle crime in an integrated manner.

The Premier indicated that the signing of the MoU brings together the Gauteng Provincial Government, the South African Police Service (SAPS), Municipal Police Departments, and District and Local Law Enforcement to ensure a coordinated approach to fighting crime in the province. [WATCH]: Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between @GP_CommSafety, @SAPoliceService and Gauteng Municipalities. #TacklingG13 #BootsOnTheGround #WarOnCrime pic.twitter.com/PLrUEWvaeC — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) April 15, 2025 This is as the city has been battling a slew of crime including, illegal mining, building hijackings, vandalism to traffic lights, GBV, cable theft and other crime elements in some of its municipalities and metros.

The agreement establishes eight dedicated workstreams, including intelligence-led operations, e-policing, legal and training frameworks, GBVF interventions, monitoring and evaluation, and coordination of resources and infrastructure. Lesufi indicated that as a practical demonstration of the MoU in effect, joint law enforcement operations were conducted in key hotspots, with active participation from SAPS, Metro Police Departments, municipal enforcement units, CPFs, and the Gauteng Crime Wardens. Lesufi further praised the signing as a powerful moment of unity and decisive leadership, stating that Gauteng law enforcement agencies were no longer operating in silos.

"These operations signal a coordinated and visible commitment to reclaiming public spaces and protecting residents. “Today, we are united under one vision and one plan to protect the people of our province. I thank all the municipalities who signed this MoU for abandoning unnecessary bureaucracy and putting the safety of our residents first,” Lesufi stated. Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni speaking to members of the media, emphasised the importance of partnerships between law enforcement agencies to intensify the fight against crime while ensuring community involvement. This forms part of the efforts in ensuring that the Gauteng Safety Agreement yields positive results.

"When it comes to crime in the province, we often speak of the whole government approach, which as a province, we are advocating for as a six-pillar approach. This approach means that we have to work together...We know that community involvement is important, and the security industry plays a critical role in the province," he said. Ahead of the signing of the agreement, City of Joburg Mayor Dada Morero also joined the Gauteng Police Commissioner, MEC for COGTA, and other executive mayors at a roadblock on Golden Highway this morning. "Let us use today’s signing as the basis for a long-term alliance that restores public trust, upholds the rule of law, and ensures that every resident in Gauteng, regardless of their location, feels protected, respected, and acknowledged...This groundbreaking agreement unites the Gauteng Provincial Government with the South African Police Service (SAPS), Municipal Police Departments, as well as District and Local Law Enforcement," the mayor said.