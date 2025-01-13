GBV crisis in KZN: Over 100 women killed since October

KwaZulu-Natal has witnessed a devastating rise in gender-based violence (GBV), with recent figures revealing more than 100 women were killed by their intimate partners since October 2024. The province's escalating violence against women and children reflects a grim reality faced nationwide, according to activists and government officials.

One of the most harrowing cases is the murder of 23-year-old Ayabonga Mjilo. She disappeared on Christmas Day while at a restaurant in uMhlanga Rocks, Durban. Her body was discovered buried in the yard of a colleague in Inanda, who has since been arrested. Mjilo was laid to rest in Hlokozi, southern KwaZulu-Natal, on January 11. Addressing the crisis, Pinky Mgobozi, founding director of MDI and an activist against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), described the situation as deeply distressing. "What is most shocking is how more violent these acts of abuse against women and children are becoming," she said in an interview with SABC News.

Statistics paint a disturbing picture. Recent data revealed that in KwaZulu-Natal alone, numerous women were burned, beaten to death, shot, or stabbed. Nationally, a November 2024 report by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) found that 77.2% of surveyed men admitted to engaging in controlling behaviour with their partners, which is recognised as a precursor to violence. "We need a societal response that doesn't just rely on the police finding bodies," Mgobozi stated, criticising the lack of a coordinated approach to tackling GBV. She highlighted the role of harmful gender norms and controlling behaviour in perpetuating violence. Mgobozi also stressed the importance of mental health access and preventative measures.

"Angry men battling emotions have no call centres or safe spaces to access support," she added, urging for mechanisms to help victims and perpetrators before violence escalates. Activists are calling for holistic strategies, including education on healthy relationships, reform in law enforcement practices, and better integration between social services and communities. The statistics and stories coming out of KwaZulu-Natal reflect a broader national emergency that requires urgent, coordinated action.