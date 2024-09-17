GBV must be addressed more effectively, say Florida businesses

The Florida Road community in Durban has called for stronger enforcement in dealing with Gender Based Violence (GBV). This comes in the wake of an incident involving an off-duty police officer who shot his girlfriend to death, an employee at a business on the popular road known for its late night restaurants.

"As a community, we are deeply saddened at the passing of yet another female at the hands of her partner. It's a reminder once again of how fragile the lives of women continue to be. This was not a random act of crime but a domestic issue which affects women every day. Florida Road is one of the safest precincts in Durban with thousands of patrons visiting restaurants on the strip daily. We have a strong, visible security presence as the Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP), businesses and the city. We also have a 24 hour hotline and several private security firms on the road," the UIP's Vanessa Knight told IOL. Her comments were echoed by Taahir Shah, a key investor and owner of three restaurants on Florida Road. "We have invested in this precinct which is sought after by those in the hospitality sector. We are about to open our third store, Doppio Zero, the first halaal in the franchise brand this month and are confident of Florida Road. It is the place to be and isolated events should not overshadow this key hub," said Shah.

Another business owner, Sandesh Rampersad, who owns the popular Roti & Chai brand on Florida Road said more effective law enforcement was needed to address GBV. "We need the courts to act swiftly and decisively in these matters. We also need counselling for our own law enforcement who may be going through domestic problems. It takes every level of society to address GBV and not one layer. This isolated incident is not a reflection on Florida Road but a deeper problem in our society. I would not be on Florida Road if it was unsafe,“ he said. The landmark National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill was signed into law earlier this year following years of pressure by civil society for government to take a firmer stand.