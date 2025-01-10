GBV victims turned away by police: activists demand accountability

Gender-based violence (GBV) activists were left shocked after hearing that cousins were turned away as they reported cases at the Makhaza police station in Khayelitsha. The cousins went to the police station after they were attacked by a man known to them on Thursday, but instead they were not assisted.

One of the victims, 32, said she was sexually assaulted by her aunt’s boyfriend, who then beat up the 18-year-old cousin. “On Tuesday, the suspect came into the toilet and shut the door. He then inserted his fingers in me. I managed to overpower him and push him away. “And then on Thursday, he assaulted my cousin.”

She said they decided to go to the police station to report both cases. “We went to Makhaza police station and the community service centre was packed. “The police expected us to tell everyone about what happened to us, and we didn’t feel comfortable with that, and the police didn’t assist at all. A GBV activist who was there tried to assist, and the police told her we needed to go to the hospital for the J88.

“We only got assistance after the activists got involved and on Friday, we were taken to social workers and the suspect was arrested.” #Langaformen founder and director, Luyolo Lengisi, said they tried to speak to the station commander but he was not available. “The police didn’t care to give them the referral form or anything to show that they had been at the police station, so the hospital also sent them back.

“The dangerous thing about this is that the perpetrator was back at home. The victims probably told him that they were going to bring the police with them, they were exposed to danger. They were not supposed to be turned away. “We went to the police and asked to speak to the station commander but he wasn’t there.” Western Cape police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, said there should be no one turned away from the police station.

“If that happens, it should be reported immediately to the station commander, and to us, because it might be the last time that they get the chance to go to the police station. “We want to make sure that there is a quick response to GBV. We want to look at the cooperation with other departments such as the Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities in the Presidency. We were with Minister Sindiswa Chikunga on Thursday and looked at GBV holistically because most of these cases happen behind closed doors. “We need more assistance even from community members. We have to talk to men and young boys who turn out to be the perpetrators of this type of crime.